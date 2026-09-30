Amit Shah makes drug-free Punjab BJP’s central 2027 poll promise, sets December 2029 deadline

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday promised to rid Punjab of ‘chitta’ (synthetic drugs) by December 31, 2029, if the BJP is voted to power in the 2027 Assembly elections, making the drug menace a central plank of the party’s campaign in the state.

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar at the culmination of the BJP’s 13-day ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Shah accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of allowing the drug trade to flourish and said the BJP would pursue narcotics traffickers and send them to jail.

“I promise the mothers and youth of Punjab that if you support the BJP in these elections and vote for the lotus symbol, we will free Punjab from the trade in ‘chitta’ before December 31, 2029,” Shah said.

The BJP’s four-pronged yatra, which began on September 18, covered nearly 4,000 km across all 117 Assembly constituencies before culminating in Jalandhar. The party has sought to turn the anti-drug campaign into a major political issue ahead of the 2027 polls.

Shah repeatedly targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government over the drug issue. Without naming Mann, he said, “Someone who gets intoxicated and insults the Gurus cannot free Punjab from the scourge of drugs.”