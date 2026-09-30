Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank credit card support

NEW DELHI: Apple on Wednesday launched its Apple Pay service in India, allowing users to make payments using their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon.
At launch, customers with Axis Bank issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards, which helps to add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as at outlets that accept NFC transactions.
Apple Pay enables users to make payments in stores, apps and on the web without having to enter PINs or OTPs at checkout.
“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.
“We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact. At Axis Bank, our aspiration is to remain at the forefront of this transformation by building payment experiences that are progressive, trusted and deeply relevant to our customers,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank.
Apple said security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When a card is added to Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device or Apple’s servers and is not shared with the merchant.
Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned to the card. It is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, a certified chip designed to protect payment information on the device.
Apple said it does not retain transaction information that can be linked to the user. Transactions remain between the user, merchant and bank or card issuer. If an iPhone is lost or stolen, users can use the Find My app to locate, lock or suspend payments from the device.
To set up Apple Pay, customers can add an eligible card directly to Apple Wallet through the latest version of the Axis Bank app. They can also open the Wallet app on their iPhone, tap the plus sign and follow the steps to add the card.
For in-store payments, users can double-click the side button or Home button, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, if prompted, and hold the top of the iPhone or the display of the Apple Watch near a contactless reader.
Apple Pay can also be used on iPhone and iPad for purchases in apps and on the web, while Mac support is coming soon. Users can make payments without repeatedly entering contact, card, shipping or billing information.
Users will continue to earn the rewards and benefits offered by their cards when using Apple Pay.
At launch, Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants across India, including Apple Store locations, Blinkit, Chaayos, Comet, Croma, Interflora, Ixigo, Le15 Patisserie, Reliance brands, Tata 1mg and Zomato.
Apple said it has worked with payment service providers, including Cashfree, JusPay, Mswipe, Paytm, PayU, Pine Labs, Razorpay and Worldline, to bring Apple Pay to their merchant networks in India. More merchants and apps are expected to be added over time.
Apple Pay is currently available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 bank and network partners worldwide.