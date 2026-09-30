Apple Pay launches in India with Axis Bank credit card support

NEW DELHI: Apple on Wednesday launched its Apple Pay service in India, allowing users to make payments using their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon.

At launch, customers with Axis Bank issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards, which helps to add their cards to Apple Pay and use them at thousands of in-store and online merchants across India, as well as at outlets that accept NFC transactions.

Apple Pay enables users to make payments in stores, apps and on the web without having to enter PINs or OTPs at checkout.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

“We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact. At Axis Bank, our aspiration is to remain at the forefront of this transformation by building payment experiences that are progressive, trusted and deeply relevant to our customers,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank.

Apple said security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When a card is added to Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device or Apple’s servers and is not shared with the merchant.