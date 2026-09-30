Barapullah Phase III bridges east to south

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Phase III of the Barapullah elevated corridor was opened on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the newly built elevated road along with three other road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,941 crore.

The projects were inaugurated at a function in Barapullah attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, members of her cabinet and Union Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra, among others.

Shah wrote on X that the Rs 1,635 crore Phase III corridor would provide signal-free connectivity between east and south Delhi.

The nearly 10.9-km Barapullah elevated corridor connects Mayur Vihar Phase I through Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi and the AIIMS area. It is likely to cut the travel time between east and south Dehi by 15 to 20 minutes. The project was originally scheduled for completion in 2017, but it faced multiple delays, pushing cost upwards.

Shah also inaugurated the Mukarba Chowk underpass and laid the foundation stones for the Modi Mill-Savitri Cinema flyover and Loni underpass. The Mukarba Chowk underpass, built to ease traffic on the Outer Ring Road, has two vehicular underpasses and one pedestrian underpass.