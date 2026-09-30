BJP hoardings target Opposition leaders ahead of INDIA Bloc meeting in Delhi

A series of hoardings targeting opposition leaders over their alleged contrasting positions on the Election Commission appeared in the national capital on Wednesday, ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting.

Although the posters did not identify their source, the BJP separately criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming opposition parties had begun questioning his leadership even before the meeting got underway.

Ashish Usha Agrawal, national convenor of the BJP Media Department, said questions were already being raised about Gandhi’s leadership.

“Who all will distance themselves from Rahul Gandhi will become clear today in the INDIA alliance meeting,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Quoting a Hindi couplet, Agrawal said, “And if some faces appear different, then for Rahul Gandhi, all one can say is: Some compulsions must have been there; no one becomes unfaithful without a reason.”

“The question now is not just about the meeting, but about the trust in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he added.