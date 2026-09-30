Cabinet approves higher MSPs for all Rabi crops for 2027-28 marketing season; Safflower gets highest margin

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved higher Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Rabi crops for the 2027-28 Marketing Season, with safflower receiving the steepest increase of Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 and lentil at Rs 390.

Under the revised MSP structure, wheat will fetch Rs 2,610 per quintal, an increase of Rs 25 from the previous year, while the MSP for barley has been raised by Rs 136 to Rs 2,286. The MSP for gram has been increased by Rs 83 to Rs 5,958. The MSP for lentil has been fixed at Rs 7,390, while rapeseed and mustard will have an MSP of Rs 6,613 and safflower Rs 7,215 per quintal.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the increases are aimed at ensuring remunerative returns to farmers while encouraging a shift towards pulses and oilseeds as part of its crop-diversification strategy.

The revised rates are also in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 policy of fixing MSPs at a minimum of 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production, he added.

Among the six mandated Rabi crops, wheat has the highest expected margin over the weighted average cost of production at 106 percent. This is followed by rapeseed and mustard at 96 percent, lentil at 92 percent, gram at 59 percent, barley at 58 percent and safflower at 50 percent.