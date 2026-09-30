Chhattisgarh HC seeks strict guidelines to curb motorcycle stunts, risky birthday celebrations on highways

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the state government to frame specific guidelines to curb dangerous motorcycle stunts and risky birthday celebrations on highways and other public roads.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra and Justice Santosh Sharma took suo motu cognisance of the issue after local newspaper reports highlighted the growing trend of youngsters and social media users using busy highways to film motorcycle stunts and celebrate birthdays by cutting cakes on car bonnets.

The court was hearing a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the risks posed by such activities to public safety.

During the hearing, the bench examined affidavits earlier submitted by the Bilaspur police and noted that the Director General of Police (DGP) had issued instructions from time to time to address the issue and sensitise citizens.

However, the court observed that the state government had not yet framed specific guidelines to deal with such activities.

“It also appears that the DGP, Chhattisgarh, has issued instructions from time to time to deal with the aforesaid issues and to sensitise the citizens. But, no specific guidelines have yet been framed. This Court feels strict guidelines should be prepared by the state government to deal with these types of dangerous activities and to sensitise the citizens,” the bench observed.

The court noted that instructions issued from time to time were not sufficient and emphasised the need for specific guidelines to address the activities.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Shashank Thakur sought time to consult the administrative and police authorities and formulate concrete measures.

The court granted the request and listed the matter for review after six weeks.