Former Haryana DGP OP Singh appointed CEO of SANKALP, state’s new anti-drug body focused on youth

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana DGP O P Singh has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the SANKALP Society (Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge, Awareness and Liberation Programme), a new state-level body chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and focused on preventing substance abuse among young people.

The society brings together the state’s police, health, education, social justice and village institutions under a coordinated anti-drug programme. It will also work towards declaring and sustaining “SANKALP-certified Nasha Mukt Villages and Wards”, with gram panchayats, urban local bodies and district administrations playing a key role.

The SANKALP Society was constituted to reduce first-time drug cases among young people and promote drug-free villages, through a notification published in the Haryana Government Gazette on Monday. The initiative builds on the state’s enforcement efforts by adding prevention, treatment and community action.