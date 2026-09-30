Haryana BJP MLAs to meet PM Modi in Delhi on October 3 amid SIR row

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, all Haryana BJP MLAs, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state unit president Dr Archana Gupta, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on October 3.

The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon, with the party directing all its MLAs to reach Delhi.

Before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the legislators will meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Dr Archana Gupta at Haryana Niwas in the national capital. They will have lunch with the Chief Minister before leaving together to meet PM Modi at his official residence, as the Prime Minister has spared two hours for the meeting.

Party leaders feel that the meeting will be beneficial for better coordination between the party and the state government. The BJP has 48 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Although no formal agenda has been disclosed, sources said the Prime Minister was likely to interact with the legislators on the prevailing political situation in Haryana and the public response to the government’s welfare schemes.

The meeting comes at a time when the BJP is facing criticism from the Congress and other Opposition parties over the SIR exercise.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the BJP’s recent organisational reshuffle, with former Union Minister Smriti Irani replacing Satish Poonia as the party’s Haryana in-charge.

Sources said the meeting was scheduled following a request by BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta, who had sought time from the Prime Minister when she met him after taking charge a few months ago. The meeting was initially sought for September but was delayed due to the Prime Minister’s busy schedule. Thus, October 3 has now been fixed for the interaction.