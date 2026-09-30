India issues fresh advisory against nationals joining Russian armed forces

NEW DELHI: India has issued another advisory, warning its nationals against joining the Russian armed forces and said that reports continue to emerge of Indians being recruited through agents and non-public entities offering employment opportunities in Russia.
The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said some Indian nationals were being drawn to such offers by the prospect of financial benefits, only to later seek government intervention for their release. “We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces,” the advisory said. It pointed out that the government had repeatedly highlighted the “risks and dangers inherent in this course of action” over the past two years.
The government cautioned against relying on unverified individuals offering jobs abroad. According to the advisory, there have been cases in which people knowingly sought opportunities to join the Russian military on the understanding that they could later secure their release with the help of the Indian government.
“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government,” the MEA said.
The advisory also flagged cases involving Indians, who sought to give up their Indian citizenship, obtain Russian passports and subsequently join the Russian armed forces.
“There have also been numerous instances wherein individuals have approached Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, avail a Russian passport and then get recruited in Russian armed forces,” the government said. It warned that some had already taken such steps without consulting Indian authorities after being attracted by short-term financial incentives.
“It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to,” the advisory said and urged Indian nationals to refrain from pursuing such a course.
The latest warning also points to recruitment taking place through non-government entities.
The MEA said it had received information that “foreign nationals are being recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces by non-public entities including voluntary groups.”
Indian nationals were consequently advised to conduct due diligence before accepting overseas job offers from recruitment agents, particularly those that are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs. The warning comes against the backdrop of India's continuing diplomatic engagement with Russia over Indians serving in its armed forces.
“Government of India remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces,” the advisory said.