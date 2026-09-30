India issues fresh advisory against nationals joining Russian armed forces

NEW DELHI: India has issued another advisory, warning its nationals against joining the Russian armed forces and said that reports continue to emerge of Indians being recruited through agents and non-public entities offering employment opportunities in Russia.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said some Indian nationals were being drawn to such offers by the prospect of financial benefits, only to later seek government intervention for their release. “We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces,” the advisory said. It pointed out that the government had repeatedly highlighted the “risks and dangers inherent in this course of action” over the past two years.

The government cautioned against relying on unverified individuals offering jobs abroad. According to the advisory, there have been cases in which people knowingly sought opportunities to join the Russian military on the understanding that they could later secure their release with the help of the Indian government.

“It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government,” the MEA said.