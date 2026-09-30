Jharkhand HC: Wife can’t be forced to resume matrimonial life at cost of her dignity

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has granted relief to a woman who was earlier ordered by the family court to resume her married life with her husband, observing that the woman had “reasonable cause” to live separately, after evidence proved allegations of mental torture and repeated Rs 10 lakh dowry demands during her pregnancy.

A court of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava held that the woman could not be compelled to resume matrimonial life at the “cost of her dignity”.

“In India, it may be borne in mind that conjugal rights, that is, the right of the husband or the wife to society of the other spouse, are not “merely a creature of the statute,” the court mentioned.

The court noted that when a spouse demonstrates through evidence that cohabitation is impossible without mental torture and compromised dignity, courts cannot mandate a reunion. It further stated that irrespective of physical violence or assault, any marital circumstances that deny a woman the ability to live with dignity entitle her to reside separately and seek maintenance.