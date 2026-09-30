Modi, Trump review bilateral ties days after US enacts Russia and Iran sanctions law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, discussing trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

Modi said in a post on 'X' that he had a productive conversation with Trump and that both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

"We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," he said.

The conversation came days after Trump signed the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' into law, giving his administration the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue significant purchases of Russian energy, including India and China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also in the United States from September 23 to 25, where he held bilateral talks with Trump.

Modi and Trump exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, the statement said.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.