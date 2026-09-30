No change of guard ceremony on October 3: President's office

NEW DELHI: There will be no change of guard ceremony on October 3, the President's office said on Wednesday.

The ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army and carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India.

"The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on October 3, 2026, at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in a statement.

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tankmen and paratroopers.