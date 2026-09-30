Punjab Congress rejig: Warring likely to make way for new state chief

CHANDIGARH: Amid growing infighting in the Punjab Congress, state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is likely to be replaced soon, with the 2027 Assembly elections just four months away.

The change is being considered on the basis of a ground report submitted by Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Sachin Pilot following his recent visit to the state and meetings with party leaders in Delhi, sources said.

The issue was reportedly discussed by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Pilot during a recent video conference. Warring is likely to be called to New Delhi shortly, sources said.

At Wednesday’s Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, some Punjab leaders were reportedly given an indication that a change of guard was imminent. The message was also conveyed to the Warring camp, sources said. A decision is expected within the next two to three days, following another meeting between Pilot and Rahul Gandhi.

The party leadership is likely to prefer an MLA or former MLA to head the state unit ahead of the polls. The possibility of appointing a Jat leader has also not been ruled out.

Those being considered include Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, former minister and former MP Vijay Inder Singla, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, MLA and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh, and MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

The Congress high command has remained tight-lipped on the issue but has begun the second phase of the reorganisation of the state unit.

Pilot has been seeking feedback from district chiefs, leaders and workers and is planning a statewide programme to energise the cadre ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Punjab yatra, sources said.

The decision has been delayed as the party leadership was occupied with the nationwide protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dissent against Warring has been led by a section of Punjab Congress leaders, with Channi among the prominent voices seeking a change in the state leadership. Recently, Channi said the state unit was united for the Assembly elections, describing them as a bigger fight to “save Punjab.”