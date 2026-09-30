Rainfall over India during monsoon season fourth lowest since 2001: IMD

NEW DELHI: India received 87.4 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall this monsoon season (June-September), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

While normal rainfall during the monsoon season is 868.6 mm, this year it was 759.4 mm over India, the IMD said, adding that rainfall over the country during this monsoon season was fourth lowest since 2001.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval, such as a month or season, averaged over a long period of time, typically 30 to 50 years.

Currently, the country faces a deficit of about 13 per cent of rainfall between June 1 and September 30.