'Travelling without security': J&K AAP MLA Mehraj claims his escort, driver, and two PSOs have been withdrawn

SRINAGAR: With ten-day Assembly session concluding on Wednesday, AAP MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik has alleged that his escort, his driver and two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) have been withdrawn, and he is the only MLA in Jammu and Kashmir without security cover.

Mehraj claimed, "According to the J&K DGP, every MLA in J&K has a threat except for me. So if anything happens to me, he, along with LG shall be held responsible," in an X post.

The AAP MLA was arrested and booked under PSA in September last year and released on April 28 this year after the High Court quashed his PSA detention. He has moved the J&K and Ladakh High Court to get his security cover back.

On September 8, the J&K and Ladakh High Court directed the government to consider AAP MLA Malik’s petition seeking restoration of his security cover by placing his case before the Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) for assessment of his threat perception and ensuring appropriate security arrangements in his favour within six weeks.

Mehraj has claimed that he is the only MLA among 90 legislators in J&K whose security has been taken away in a sensitive, militancy-affected J&K and is travelling without a security escort.

According to the AAP MLA, security must be based on threat perception, and not political perception.