US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama, accuse China of repression and attempts to influence succession

A five-member US congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast met the 14th Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with Mast saying China’s campaign of repression extends beyond its borders and poses a threat to Tibetans living across the world.

Mast also expressed firm support for the Tibetan cause and said the delegation had a lengthy discussion with the Tibetan spiritual leader on a range of issues.

“Certainly, China was among the top issues, the freedom of the people of Tibet, his representation of freedom across the globe, just as we believe that the United States of America is a representation of freedom across the globe,” Mast told the media after the meeting.

“There will probably be a response from China to our visit here. Just our presence, being here with the Dalai Lama, is something they despise. In my opinion, they despise the existence of His Holiness. They will do anything to suppress Tibetan people; they have made that very evident,” he said.

Besides Mast, the US delegation included Representatives James Gallagher, Jimmy Patronis, Haley Stevens and Shri Thanedar. Five of the 10 members of the delegation had arrived for the visit.

Mast said the US and China represented fundamentally different approaches, with the US believing in freedom, democracy and inalienable rights.

He alleged that China’s transnational repression was “far-reaching” and that Beijing used surveillance, spies and police in different countries to monitor and suppress people.

“They will reach anywhere that they can. They have proven that,” he said, adding that the threats also included alleged intellectual property theft and other activities beyond China’s borders.