YouTube Impact Summit 2026: I&B Minister of State L Murugan highlights role of creator economy and AI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Wednesday has urged young creators to harness artificial intelligence as a tool for innovation and empowerment.

Addressing the YouTube Impact Summit 2026, themed “Co-Creating Impact: India’s Digital Leadership and the Orange Economy”, in New Delhi, the minister highlighted the growing role of India’s digital and creative economy in driving economic growth, employment and global cultural outreach.

The Summit brought together policymakers, technology leaders, creators, entrepreneurs and innovators, with Murugan delivering the keynote address.

Calling upon young creators to “create with courage, responsibility and with purpose,” the minister emphasised that while “technology changes rapidly, constitutional values endure.”

The minister also noted that content produced in India receives over 15 per cent of its watch time from audiences outside India, while more than 18,000 Indian YouTube channels have crossed one million subscribers.

According to the YouTube Impact Report unveiled at the Summit, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed more than Rs 18,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2025 and supported over 9.6 lakh full-time-equivalent jobs across the country.

The Summit highlighted the growing role of India’s digital and creative industries in advancing Viksit Bharat 2047, with the minister calling for collective efforts to build an inclusive and globally competitive creative ecosystem. He said digital technology has changed the geography of opportunity, enabling talent from every district, language and community to reach global audiences.