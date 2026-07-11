Nagaland's RPP merges with ruling NPF; CM Neiphiu Rio calls for greater Naga unity

Nagaland's Rising People's Party (RPP) on Saturday formally merged with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio calling the merger a convergence of "people, ideas, experiences and aspirations" in the larger interest of the Naga people.
The announcement was made at a public programme held at Kohima.
The RPP was formed on October 2, 2020, and was registered with the Election Commission of India in June 2021.
Led by Joel Naga, the party positioned itself as a regional alternative and campaigned on issues of clean governance and electoral reforms.
However, it did not win any seat in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election and currently has no representation in the 60-member state Assembly or in any of the state's urban local bodies.
Addressing the gathering after welcoming the RPP leadership into the NPF, Rio, also the NPF president, said the merger was more than the coming together of two political organisations.
He said Nagaland's opposition-less government reflected the collective resolve of all elected legislators to work together for the greater cause of the Naga political issue, stressing that the issue remained at the top of the agenda of both the NPF and the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government.
"The Naga political issue remains at the very top of the agenda of the Naga People's Front and the PDA government," Rio said, adding that the party would continue to play the role of an active facilitator to help create a conducive environment for an early resolution of the decades-old Naga political conflict.
Stating that the Naga people had waited for generations for a settlement, Rio said they desired an "inclusive, honourable and acceptable" political solution and assured that the NPF would continue to make every effort towards achieving the collective aspirations of the people.
Highlighting the need for greater unity, the chief minister said Nagas had long been divided by geographical and administrative boundaries across Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Myanmar, but stressed that such "man-made boundaries" could neither erase their shared history nor weaken their common identity.
While acknowledging that physical integration of Naga-inhabited areas might not be immediately achievable under the prevailing circumstances, Rio said the people must continue working towards "emotional integration" by strengthening bonds among Naga communities, promoting greater interaction and building a common sense of belonging.
"It has always been the aspiration of the Naga people to come together as one family under one administrative umbrella," he said, adding that although immediate physical integration may not be possible, the aspiration should not be abandoned.
Rio said the NPF had a historic responsibility to serve as a democratic political platform for Nagas across the contiguous Naga homeland and expressed the party's commitment to expanding its presence wherever Naga people reside.
He also made a special appeal to Nagas in Manipur, where Assembly elections are due, to strengthen the NPF and work towards a common political platform representing Naga aspirations.
Describing the merger as another significant step towards unity, Rio said every effort to overcome divisions strengthened the collective voice of the Naga people.
"Politics must not always be about differences and divisions. Politics must also be about building bridges, reconciliation and creating hope for future generations," he said, urging all sections of Naga society to put the interests of the people above individual and political differences.
The chief minister also reiterated that peace and development must go hand in hand, outlining the government's focus on improving infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, employment opportunities, investment, entrepreneurship and rural livelihoods while ensuring greater participation of women and youth in the state's development.
Referring to the NPF's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rio said the partnership was aimed at securing an early political solution and accelerating Nagaland's development, while reaffirming the party's commitment to safeguarding Naga identity, traditions and Christian values.
NPF president emeritus and Advisor to the Chief Minister Chingwang Konyak addressed the gathering before RPP President Joel Naga formally announced the merger of his party with the NPF.
The merger was officially declared by NPF secretary general and Advisor Achumbemo Kikon, who also felicitated the incoming leaders and members.
An oath-taking ceremony for the new members was administered by NPF working president Pusazo Luruo.
Following the merger, some RPP leaders, led by its president Joel Naga, were assigned to different positions as the NPF Central office bearers.
(With inputs from PTI)