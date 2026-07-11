Nagaland's RPP merges with ruling NPF; CM Neiphiu Rio calls for greater Naga unity

Nagaland's Rising People's Party (RPP) on Saturday formally merged with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio calling the merger a convergence of "people, ideas, experiences and aspirations" in the larger interest of the Naga people.

The announcement was made at a public programme held at Kohima.

The RPP was formed on October 2, 2020, and was registered with the Election Commission of India in June 2021.

Led by Joel Naga, the party positioned itself as a regional alternative and campaigned on issues of clean governance and electoral reforms.

However, it did not win any seat in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly election and currently has no representation in the 60-member state Assembly or in any of the state's urban local bodies.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming the RPP leadership into the NPF, Rio, also the NPF president, said the merger was more than the coming together of two political organisations.

He said Nagaland's opposition-less government reflected the collective resolve of all elected legislators to work together for the greater cause of the Naga political issue, stressing that the issue remained at the top of the agenda of both the NPF and the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government.

"The Naga political issue remains at the very top of the agenda of the Naga People's Front and the PDA government," Rio said, adding that the party would continue to play the role of an active facilitator to help create a conducive environment for an early resolution of the decades-old Naga political conflict.