Three Kuki villagers killed in fresh Manipur violence

GUWAHATI: Three Kuki villagers, including a woman, were killed and seven houses were set ablaze in a fresh outbreak of violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi district early Friday morning.

The attack took place around 4 am at Loibol Khullen, a small village in the Saitu-Gamphazol subdivision of Kangpokpi district.

The victims were identified as Letkhongam Haokip, his wife Tinmary Haokip, and Jangminlal Haokip.

Kuki organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) alleged that the assault was carried out by armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) along with its alleged proxy outfit, Zeliangrong United Front.

Condemning the incident, KIM said in a statement that the attack resulted in the deaths of three civilians and the destruction of seven houses, causing extensive damage to civilian property.

“This reprehensible act of violence has resulted in the tragic killing of three innocent civilians and the destruction of homes and livelihoods,” the organisation said, describing the incident as a grave violation of human dignity and fundamental human rights.

KIM further stated that the deliberate targeting of civilians and the burning of homes could not be justified under any circumstances.

The organisation urged the Central Government and security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, identify and apprehend those responsible, and ensure that justice is delivered swiftly.

It also called for urgent measures to strengthen security in vulnerable villages to prevent further attacks on civilians.

The attack has heightened tensions in the region, which has witnessed recurring ethnic and insurgency-related violence in recent years.

Authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.