All three NDA candidates from Northeast elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

GUWAHATI: Three NDA candidates from the Northeast were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on Thursday. The winners were Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi, Arunachal Pradesh BJP stalwart Tai Tagak and BJP ally National People’s Party’s (NPP) James Sangma in Meghalaya. The three states have one Rajya Sabha seat each.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Tagak’s victory was a proud moment for the state. “Having served the state with dedication over the years, he now carries the responsibility of representing the hopes, concerns, and aspirations of our people at the national level. His vast experience in public life will undoubtedly strengthen Arunachal’s voice in Parliament,” Khandu said.
Congratulating Sharda Devi, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said her vast administrative and political experience would be a valuable asset in advancing women’s empowerment, inclusive development, and good governance in the spirit of “Antyodaya” envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The state’s home minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh and several BJP leaders were present when Sharda Devi collected her certificate of election.
NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated his brother James on the latter’s election to the Upper House. “The unanimous decision reflects our firm belief in his ability to be the voice of Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister said. James was the consensus candidate of ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.
In Mizoram, K Laltluangkima of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement is pitted against lawyer and writer Zothansangi Hmar of the Mizo National Front. The election will be held on June 18.