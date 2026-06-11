All three NDA candidates from Northeast elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

GUWAHATI: Three NDA candidates from the Northeast were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on Thursday. The winners were Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi, Arunachal Pradesh BJP stalwart Tai Tagak and BJP ally National People’s Party’s (NPP) James Sangma in Meghalaya. The three states have one Rajya Sabha seat each.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Tagak’s victory was a proud moment for the state. “Having served the state with dedication over the years, he now carries the responsibility of representing the hopes, concerns, and aspirations of our people at the national level. His vast experience in public life will undoubtedly strengthen Arunachal’s voice in Parliament,” Khandu said.