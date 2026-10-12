Built on stilts: How the vernacular designs of the Northeast still carry ancestral wisdom

Structure and functionality

There was a time when people procured most of the materials from their immediate surroundings. They would construct houses near steep or plain farmlands, which mostly had community ownership.

Jagath K Dasan, an architect who has travelled across the terrains to understand the vernacular architecture, emphasises that bamboo houses built on Majuli island (the world’s largest river island) help stave off the moisture from the ground that remains marshy most of the time. He says that there are many houses nestled on the island with the same structure, characterised by bamboo stilts and a fireplace in the centre of the house, which is a gathering spot where people sit and cook. While the floors are made by splitting the bamboo, placing the sections across the beams, and fastening them with natural fibres, the walls are made by weaving the bamboo into mats. He says, “The bamboo is woven into long strips of mats and is sold in markets. These bamboo walls are further plastered with mud.” He says the floors have narrow gaps and can feel wobbly while walking. However, they are sturdy. These houses are commonly known as Ikra houses.