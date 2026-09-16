Actor Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award; PM Modi extends wishes

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations," the Press Information Bureau said.

Last year, the recipient of the award was Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal.

Nag, a high-profile actor who also dabbled in politics and served as a minister in Karnataka, grew up in a religious family in Bhatkal in coastal Karnataka. He was sent to Mumbai for higher education.

His early influences from growing up in a math-focused environment shaped his interest in stories.

While in Mumbai, Nag felt like a fish out of water but gradually became drawn to the theatre movement there. He started doing plays in Konkani, Hindi and Marathi for five years.

There he met and was influenced by people like Satyadev Dubey, Girish Karnad and Amol Palekar.

Nag made his cinema debut with the 1973 Kannada movie "Sankalpa" and gradually became an integral part of the parallel cinema there in the 1970s and 1980s.

He was a part of the popular Doordashan serial "Malgudi Days", the TV adaptation of R. K. Narayan's popular work that was directed by Nag's filmmaker brother, Shankar Nag.

Dubey introduced him to Shyam Benegal and then began a collaboration through six films, each one a classic.

It began with "Ankur", also Nag's first Hindi film, and "Nishant", "Manthan", "Bhumika", "Kondura" and "Kalyug" followed.

He is equally successful in commercial Kannada cinema.

Nag's portrayal as a disciple of Carnatic music in G. B. Iyer's "Hamsageethe" in 1975 won him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

The actor, a multi-faceted personality who is equally good as a singer and tabla player, became known for his natural acting at a time when stars actively cultivated certain mannerisms.

His major hits in Kannada include "Bayalu Daari", "Na Ninna Bidalare", "Chandanada Gombe", "Aruna Raaga", "Mududida Taavare Aralithu", "Breaking News,d "Dashamukha", "Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu" and "KGF".

Nag, who was a minister in Karnataka's J. .H Patel government, has spoken about being influenced by the JP movement at its peak.

In 2004, Nag unsuccessfully contested the Chamarajpet constituency, Bangalore assembly election from Janata Dal (Secular).

Nag also introduced his brother Shankar Nag to cinema.

Shankar acted, wrote, directed and produced many of the actor's films until he died in a car crash in 1990 at the age of 35.

Last year, Nag was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

First introduced in 1969, the awards are named after Dadasaheb Phalke, who is regarded as the father of Indian cinema with his 1913 movie "Raja Harishchandra".

With inputs from PTI