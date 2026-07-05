Norms needed to regulate daycare centres: Activists

BENGALURU: The alleged abuse of toddlers at a private daycare centre in Bengaluru has brought to focus gaps in regulation, monitoring and accountability of childcare centres, with child rights activists calling for stricter standards, mandatory inspections and stronger safeguards to protect children too young to report abuse.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Saturday said two women, Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi, have been arrested in connection with the case at the daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in HAL, Bengaluru.
Child rights activist Kavita Ratna, Executive Director, The Concerned for Working Children (CWC), told TNSE that the incident highlighted the vulnerability of infants and toddlers, who are often unable to communicate abuse or neglect.
“Very young children cannot express what is happening to them. Older children may return home and give clues that something is wrong, but toddlers cannot. That makes systematic monitoring of daycare centres essential,” she said.
Failure on all counts, says children’s body
Kavita Ratna, Executive Director, The Concerned for Working Children (CWC), cautioned against blaming working parents, noting that daycare centres are a necessity for many families. She termed the incident “a failure on all counts”, pointing to the absence of robust standards on caregiver qualifications, child-to-caregiver ratios and inspections.
She stressed that the ideal ratio should be one caregiver-to-three infants. She also suggested that Indian daycare centres should have at least one for every six very young children, along with regular supervision.
Child rights activist P Lakshapathi described the incident as a “gross violation of child rights” and blamed both the daycare management and the employer for negligence.
He said police verification of caregivers, as mandated under the Department of Women and Child Development guidelines, should be compulsory before appointments and called for strict action against both the alleged abuser and the principal employer.
Another child rights activist, Nagasimha G Rao, said daycare centres must remain places of safety, care and affection. He called for mandatory child protection policies, staff background verification, regular inspections, grievance redressal systems and compulsory child rights training for all daycare staff. He also urged parents to verify the credentials of daycare personnel before enrolling their children.
The activists urged the state to review the minimum standards and code of conduct for daycare centres and take stringent action against violations.