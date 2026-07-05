Norms needed to regulate daycare centres: Activists

BENGALURU: The alleged abuse of toddlers at a private daycare centre in Bengaluru has brought to focus gaps in regulation, monitoring and accountability of childcare centres, with child rights activists calling for stricter standards, mandatory inspections and stronger safeguards to protect children too young to report abuse.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Saturday said two women, Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi, have been arrested in connection with the case at the daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in HAL, Bengaluru.

Child rights activist Kavita Ratna, Executive Director, The Concerned for Working Children (CWC), told TNSE that the incident highlighted the vulnerability of infants and toddlers, who are often unable to communicate abuse or neglect.

“Very young children cannot express what is happening to them. Older children may return home and give clues that something is wrong, but toddlers cannot. That makes systematic monitoring of daycare centres essential,” she said.

Failure on all counts, says children’s body

Kavita Ratna, Executive Director, The Concerned for Working Children (CWC), cautioned against blaming working parents, noting that daycare centres are a necessity for many families. She termed the incident “a failure on all counts”, pointing to the absence of robust standards on caregiver qualifications, child-to-caregiver ratios and inspections.

She stressed that the ideal ratio should be one caregiver-to-three infants. She also suggested that Indian daycare centres should have at least one for every six very young children, along with regular supervision.

Child rights activist P Lakshapathi described the incident as a “gross violation of child rights” and blamed both the daycare management and the employer for negligence.