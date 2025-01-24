Wayanad DCC treasurer's suicide: MLA I C Balakrishnan questioned; denies involvement in financial transactions

KALPETTA: The special investigation team probing the December 27 suicide of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan questioned Sultan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan for nearly four hours on Thursday. The questioning began at the district headquarters camp in Puthurvayal, Kalpetta around 10.30am and continued till 3pm. The MLA will be interrogated on Friday as well.

It is learnt that Balakrishnan was asked about the remarks contained in Vijayan’s letter to the KPCC president and the MLA’s recommendation letter for an appointment in the Sultan Bathery Urban Cooperative Bank. In the letters, among other things, Vijayan had mentioned the transactions he had with the MLA.

It is also learnt that the probe team asked Balakrishnan whether any transactions took place or whether he interfered in the bank’s appointment-related matters. He was also questioned about a letter that came to light recently, for appointing the daughter of a Congress worker at the bank.

Balakrishnan reportedly told the probe team that he had no links with the financial transactions, and also denied all the allegations against him. Speaking to reporters before the questioning, Balakrishnan said he hoped a fair investigation would be conducted.

As per the court’s order, the probe team can question Balakrishnan until Saturday. He has secured anticipatory bail.

Earlier, the team questioned Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan and former treasurer K K Gopinathan for two days and recorded their arrest.

Meanwhile, separate investigations by the cooperation department, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate into cash-for-job allegations at the cooperative bank are on.

The party’s efforts to reconcile with Vijayan’s family continues.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran visited Vijayan’s family in Wayanad on Wednesday. Sources said the four-member KPCC committee chaired by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to investigate the allegations has already started considering settlement of Vijayan’s debts.