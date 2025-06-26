SDPI's 'sweet gesture' to Anto Antony sparks political controversy

PATHANAMTHITTA: A seemingly cordial act has stirred political waters in Pathanamthitta as Congress leader and Member of Parliament Anto Antony faced criticism over an interaction with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.
The incident took place on June 21, SDPI's foundation day, when party workers visited Anto Antony’s MP office to distribute sweets.
Muhammad Rashid, SDPI's Aranmula constituency president, along with other workers, brought laddus to the MP's office.
Their visit, the distribution of sweets, and their departure were videographed and later uploaded on social media, where it gained wide circulation.
This triggered backlash from political opponents, with allegations of Congress being lenient or even allied with communal forces.
The controversy comes in the backdrop of accusations during the Nilambur by-election, where the Left had criticized the United Democratic Front (UDF) for purported alliances with groups like Jamaat-e-Islami.
The current uproar has also reignited discussions about Anto Antony, a prominent Congress figure who has been in contention for the post of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.
Responding to the controversy, Anto Antony dismissed the allegations as baseless. He emphasized the open-door policy of his office, saying:
"Many organizations and individuals from the community visit my office. Sometimes, even political activists from opposing parties come. Should I bar them all from entering my office? My approach is to maintain cordial relations with everyone," Anto told the media.
He clarified that the SDPI workers were constituents from his parliamentary area, and accepting their gesture was not a political endorsement.
"They came on their organization’s foundation day with laddus, and I accepted them. Is there anything wrong with that? Are we not living in a democratic society?", he asked.
Meanwhile, the incident has provided ammunition for political opponents to question the Congress's alliances and ideological consistency.
The opposition parties pointed fingers at the UDF, suggesting a covert understanding with communal groups, thereby undermining Congress’s secular image.
While the Congress leadership has yet to officially comment on the matter, Anto Antony’s defense highlights his attempt to downplay the controversy and project himself as a representative of all people, irrespective of their political affiliations.