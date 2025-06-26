SDPI's 'sweet gesture' to Anto Antony sparks political controversy

PATHANAMTHITTA: A seemingly cordial act has stirred political waters in Pathanamthitta as Congress leader and Member of Parliament Anto Antony faced criticism over an interaction with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

The incident took place on June 21, SDPI's foundation day, when party workers visited Anto Antony’s MP office to distribute sweets.

Muhammad Rashid, SDPI's Aranmula constituency president, along with other workers, brought laddus to the MP's office.

Their visit, the distribution of sweets, and their departure were videographed and later uploaded on social media, where it gained wide circulation.

This triggered backlash from political opponents, with allegations of Congress being lenient or even allied with communal forces.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of accusations during the Nilambur by-election, where the Left had criticized the United Democratic Front (UDF) for purported alliances with groups like Jamaat-e-Islami.

The current uproar has also reignited discussions about Anto Antony, a prominent Congress figure who has been in contention for the post of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.