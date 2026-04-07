Border man turns to Bharatanatyam

Lijesh T P, a retired soldier who once patrolled India’s borders, has quietly swapped the rigid marching rhythm for the soft graceful strides of semi-classical dance. Recently, he, along with his daughter Vaidehi, also a trained dancer, performed together during the festival at Thrikkapalam Dakshinamoorthy Shiva Temple in Kadachira, Kannur. The reception they received was thunderous, turning the duo into overnight stars.

For Hon. Sub Maj Lijesh, now in his 50s, the decision to take up dance came by way of a friendly challenge by his 17-year-old daughter. When he encouraged Vaidehi to learn martial arts like Avinindra, her brother, she initially countered by saying, ‘Martial arts is for boys!’. However, when he insisted, Vaidehi proposed an idea: she would learn martial arts if Lijesh signs up to learn dance.

The next four months saw both father and daughter convert their drawing room into a dance floor, practicing and perfecting body movements, hand gestures (mudras), postures and facial expressions. The duo were so serious about mastering the craft that they danced on weekdays too, before and after school works, as wife Santhini and son oversaw the progress.

But Lijesh was never an alien to classical dance. Long before he served in the Special Task Force, he was a student of Bharatanatyam under Kalamandalam Kalavathi during his school days.

Reminiscing on this chapter of his life, he says, “I wanted to pursue dance further, but life just got in the way. I started my service as a sepoy in the Indian Army at 20. This was 1996. It felt honourable, sacrificing my youth for the country. Later, after retirement, I’ve sought to learn the ways of the art and it has brought me tremendous gratification.”