‘Art’ of War

As the Assembly election campaigns are about to reach its zenith, passing through the streets has become a unique experience. Not just posters, but interactive and unique sloganeering, placed at the right time at the right place, provides you with a bird’s-eye view of all the political parties trying to one-up each other.

Try walking through the Statue junction in Thiruvananthapuram. On the pavement, one will find a graffiti of an enlarged foot with the writing — ‘Please look up to find who stole the gold.’ A curious mind would follow the text and would find a popular politician smiling at him/her from another huge hoarding, which in itself is a campaigning material for another party in the same fray.

Such deft and quirky snippets, both print and visual, are part of the campaigning this time for the Assembly polls, cutting across all parties.

Vivek Vijayakumar, son of deceased legislator and Congressman B Vijayakumar, finds it all amusing yet very pertinent.

“When my father fought elections in the 1990s, there were just posters and door-to-door campaigning. While these cannot be discounted, there is a need for change. Hence, there are hoardings and social media reels along with art programmes that move with the campaign teams,” says the lawyer who is in the campaigning team of Sabarinadhan, UDF’s Nemom candidate.