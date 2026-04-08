History’s Reckoning

In the waning years of the 1920s, when a young P K Rosy stepped in front of the camera for the first time, she made history by becoming the first leading lady of the Malayalam film industry.

While it is easy to presume that being in the limelight is indeed something to be celebrated, the socio-cultural sphere back then was never as malleable as it is today. In fact, Rosy, who hailed from a Dalit ‘Pulaya’ community, playing the role of an upper caste Nair woman (Sarojam) in J C Daniel’s Vigathakumaran was met with such rebuke that it forced her to flee, thus forcing her only-fledgling film career to a halt.

For decades, Rosy’s story had remained obscured from mainstream memory, until a recent revival movement (by way of books like Nashtanaika, movies like Celluloid, and film festivals and foundations dedicated in her memory) elevated her once again to her deserved status.

The latest in this long line of ‘due corrections’ is a play staged by students at Choice School in Tripunithura, Kochi. Titled Echoes of the Unseen, it was, according to the school’s theatre teacher Athira Nikathil, an avenue for children to understand history, empathy, and the social realities of the present and bygone days.

“We began the preparation with conversations. We talked about untouchability, caste, and discrimination. These are not topics that students openly discuss. But after we went over the various discriminations that they face in their daily life, the students were able to connect deeply,” Athira says.