History’s Reckoning

In the waning years of the 1920s, when a young P K Rosy stepped in front of the camera for the first time, she made history by becoming the first leading lady of the Malayalam film industry.
While it is easy to presume that being in the limelight is indeed something to be celebrated, the socio-cultural sphere back then was never as malleable as it is today. In fact, Rosy, who hailed from a Dalit ‘Pulaya’ community, playing the role of an upper caste Nair woman (Sarojam) in J C Daniel’s Vigathakumaran was met with such rebuke that it forced her to flee, thus forcing her only-fledgling film career to a halt.
For decades, Rosy’s story had remained obscured from mainstream memory, until a recent revival movement (by way of books like Nashtanaika, movies like Celluloid, and film festivals and foundations dedicated in her memory) elevated her once again to her deserved status.
The latest in this long line of ‘due corrections’ is a play staged by students at Choice School in Tripunithura, Kochi. Titled Echoes of the Unseen, it was, according to the school’s theatre teacher Athira Nikathil, an avenue for children to understand history, empathy, and the social realities of the present and bygone days.
“We began the preparation with conversations. We talked about untouchability, caste, and discrimination. These are not topics that students openly discuss. But after we went over the various discriminations that they face in their daily life, the students were able to connect deeply,” Athira says.
The rehearsal process itself was a space for learning. “The students hurled questions like, ‘Why didn’t Rosy just speak out?’ It took them a while to grasp just how different life was back then. But they did eventually, and that journey of becoming aware of the injustices that befall Rosy added much to their performance,” the teacher says.
The play was designed as a physical theatre performance, focusing on movement and collective expression rather than dialogue. Rosy remained the central figure throughout who was portrayed by two students to signify different stages of her life.
“Aditi Ajesh played the young Rosy, and Irene Varghese, the elder version. There were not many individual characters apart from this, save for in the final scenes when the team also represented J C Daniel and the film crew,” Athira says.
Because of the seriousness of the topic, the group was split into teams of various age groups to adhere carefully to the sensitivity and tone of the play. “The younger students portrayed Rosy’s childhood - her love for acting, singing, and playing with friends. This part was fun and lively for them,” the teacher says.
“The serious part of the narrative was helmed by the older students. Because they were already familiar with the trapping of caste through their curriculum, they were able to portray it without difficulties,” she explains.
After about one and a half months of practice, when they did the final run-through, many of the children found themselves emotional. “Some even cried,” Athira recalls, adding, “That showed just how invested they had become in the story and Rosy’s life.”
No one was more profoundly touched than Aditi, who played the role of young Rosy. “When I first heard her story, I felt sad. But I was also happy to represent her,” the youngster says.
When asked what she wants people to take away from the play, the 7th grader’s answer is simple: “I want them to understand that these kinds of things happened in the past, and that we should not judge people based on caste, colour or anything else.”
Irene Varghese who played the older Rosy felt an instant connection with the late actress, “I could relate to her as soon as I heard her story. She was also someone who had a lot of dreams,” she says.
Meanwhile, for Athira, bringing a story like Rosy’s to stage was a conscious decision. “These are not always comfortable topics. In the play, we are talking about caste and religion. Not everyone may like it. But we felt it was important to tell this story,” she says, giving full credit to her head teacher, Maria S Nemat.