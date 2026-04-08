Standout campaigns to get voters to the booth

As political parties visit every nook and cranny seeking votes for their candidates, district administrations and election officials are busy with a different campaign — urging the public to exercise their right to franchise. This campaigning is also done with the same zest.

Here too, social media reigns supreme. The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative and district administration are reaching out to the masses with peppy reels and activities.

While district collectors are seen promoting voting in short videos, some stand out, such as Ernakulam collector G Priyanka’s reminder to ‘Save the Date’ on April 9 to cast votes. She is also seen moving from colleges to metro stations to malls, organising oath-taking programmes, and chatting up youngsters on the need to ‘Vote with Pride’ as each vote counts because ‘Oru goal mathi kali maari mariyaan’ and ‘Oru vote mathi vidhi maatiyezhutaan’. This has now become a slogan as well.

The Ernakulam collectorate and Chief Electoral Office, Kerala, are promoting the song with a ‘reel’ competition. Dr Naveen Razak, whose ‘Rasputin’ dance clip with Dr Janaki Omkumar had gone viral a few years ago, has joined the initiative.

AI-powered short videos of the Chief Electoral Office, Kerala, where people are singing ‘Njan vote cheyyum, ithente vaaku’, are also getting attention online.

Anu Kumari, District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, has gone the adventurous way to bring her district to the polling booths. In one, she is seen parachuting. In another, she explores her dancing skills with Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar.

Popular faces have also been roped in to promote voting, such as MTB cyclist Sayyed Muhammed Mazin, snake rescuer and Forest beat officer Roshni G S, film actor Annie Jobie, and cricketer Nithya Lourde. The SVEEP promotions also target individuals with disabilities by releasing material in sign language.