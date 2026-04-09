Every Vote Counts: Kerala’s History of Nail-Biting Electoral Margins

In a short video circulating on social media, a group of young voters are asked who they plan to vote for this time. They say they are not going to vote at all. When asked why, they shrug it off: it does not matter, nothing really changes, they say.

When elections are spoken of in large numbers, a single choice can begin to feel distant from the result.

However, Kerala’s electoral history sits slightly uncomfortably with that idea. Again and again, it has produced results where the gap between winning and losing has been so small that even the tiniest decisions have mattered.

This time too, the contest begins on a narrow edge. There is no clear line between lead and lag, no early signal strong enough to suggest where it might turn. Pre-poll surveys have clustered tightly, placing the UDF and the LDF, with neither able to open a comfortable lead. It is an election where even small shifts in turnout can change the outcome.

Senior journalist M G Radhakrishnan describes it as a close contest, but not a simple one. “The anti-incumbency that has built up over these ten years is there, but it is not strong or uniform enough to become a decisive wave. That is the speciality of this election,” he says.

That sense of balance, where nothing is breaking evenly to one way or the other, is not new to Kerala politics. The state has seen governments formed and unformed on fine margins since its earliest elections. In 1957, E M S Namboodiripad came to power with a slim legislative edge, depending on numbers that needed careful holding together.

Even a single constituency has, at times, changed outcomes. In Eravipuram in 2001, a 21-vote lead was later reduced to just five after a legal challenge — the narrowest margin recorded in the state’s assembly elections. This turned out to be one of the extreme cases with further twists.