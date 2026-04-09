When over enthusiasm to exercise franchise backfired

Elections are often celebrated as a festival of democracy, they are also marked by intense campaigning and open displays of support for political parties and ideologies.

Party workers and supporters express their allegiance in various ways, including word-of-mouth campaigns, social media posts, and status updates. However, when such expressions cross legal boundaries, they can lead to serious consequences.

In one such incident reported in Pathanamthitta, Rajeev Thengamam, 38, a native of Adoor, was arrested for allegedly violating election norms.

Rajeev, a driver with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), was eligible to cast his vote through postal ballot as an absentee voter under the Election Commission’s essential services category.

Being politically inclined and keen on exercising his democratic right, he chose to vote during the initial phase of postal voting, which was permitted between April 1 and 6, 2026, at designated facilitation centres.

There, Rajeev entered the polling station with his mobile phone and allegedly recorded visuals of himself casting his vote for a candidate of his choice. He subsequently shared the footage on his personal Facebook account, expressing his enthusiasm and satisfaction at having voted for his preferred political party’s candidate.

“During social media monitoring as part of election surveillance, a sub-inspector in the squad came across the account through which the suspect had recorded and shared visuals of postal voting. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, and he directed the police to register a case against the suspect for violating election rules,” said the station house officer of Pathanamthitta cyber police.