Lost in the Noise: The Real Issues Kerala Forgot This Election

As Malayalis stood in long queues and then finally pressed the button, which would ultimately decide their next MLA and, in turn, the government, what was going through their mind?

Were they thinking about the rising cost of living, the ecological disasters and crises, unemployment, or the capabilities of their candidates? Or were they concerned about recent speeches by politicians disparaging each other, the sensational breaking news and social media posts, the Sabarimala case?

In the first phase of the election campaign, Kerala saw each party releasing manifestos and highlighting development policies, infrastructure projects, unemployment, and policy decisions to support the vulnerable.

However, as the heat rose and the rousing campaigns rapidly progressed to a crescendo, all the talking points that directly impacted the common man disappeared. We moved away from the real deal.

The character of electioneering itself changed. “It gave way to a war of words between the fronts,” says C S Chandrika, writer and activist. Elections in Kerala have always had that touch, she adds. “However, with social media and the 24x7 newscycle, it has become easier to divert the attention away from real issues,” she says.

It has also become difficult to filter the fact as campaigning and mud-slinging have become concentrated on individual politicians, she adds.

“Salient issues such as the lack of women candidates, in a state where women are the majority, and the lack of diverse candidates from SC/ST communities were never even discussed. Topics like ecology and sustainable development also got sidelined the past few weeks,” she explains.

According to her, the developmental plans of the next government, whoever comes into power, to be built on the existing infrastructure should have been a major discussion this time around.