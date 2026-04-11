Reviving Kerala’s corals

Climate change and related environmental issues have been choking Kerala’s marine wealth, including the beautiful corals along the Kerala coast.
Today, many of these coral systems are on the brink of extinction. Taking note of the situation, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) has launched a project to conserve and restore corals.
Arun Aloysius, a scuba diving expert and research scholar at KUFOS, says coral organisms and coral reefs — often described as the ‘nurseries of the sea’ — play a foundational role in sustaining and enhancing marine biodiversity.
“Many of these coral systems are on the brink of extinction. If this trend continues, the few remaining coral communities along the Kerala coast could disappear entirely,” says the writer of ‘Pavizhappurttukal: Kadalile Mazhakkadukal’ (Coral Reefs: The Rainforests of the Sea). “This led to a holistic project to conserve these necessary and beautiful nurseries.”
Dr Shyla G, an assistant professor at KUFOS, explains that the project began with research on coral species collected from the biologically rich coastal waters of Vizhinjam.
The primary objective is to scientifically nurture corals under controlled conditions for a period. “Once they have grown healthy and stable, they will be transplanted back into the sea to help establish new coral reef formations,” she says.
“Reviving coral reefs in this manner is expected to restore critical marine habitats, enhance fish stocks, and promote overall marine biodiversity.”
A distinctive feature of this project is the establishment of land-based coral nurseries — an approach being implemented in India for the first time.
“By cultivating corals in controlled environments before reintroducing them into the ocean, we can ensure healthier growth rates,” says Arun, adding that the first phase of the project has been completed successfully.
Shyla adds that corals collected from Vizhinjam are currently being maintained at KUFOS and at the Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). The research is being conducted with special permission from the Kerala Forest Department.
“Corals are slow-growing organisms, and it takes a lot of time for them to regenerate. They grow around 1cm to 5cm per year,” she says.
“The Kerala coast has little or no significant coral reefs. The Thiruvanathapuram coast only has patchy reefs.”
Arun adds that the present study concentrates on asexual propagation of corals, as the sexual reproduction method is time-consuming.
Asexually produced corals are grown in land-based nurseries and grown to a suitable size before planting.
These are then transplanted to the sea when conditions are favourable for their growth. According to him, one set of corals had been moved to sea after a short quarantine period to a spot near Kovalam beach.
“Despite harsh sea conditions, these corals are thriving and creating a new habitat,” Shyla smiles. “The small module — in which corals have been attached — has become home for fish and invertebrates. This area is becoming a breeding place for many marine organisms.”
She adds that more corals will be transplanted once the weather conditions turn favourable. Other members of the team include KUFOS registrar Dr Dinesh K, Fisheries Survey of India director Dr Sreenath K R, Head of CMFRI Vizhinjam Regional Centre Dr Santosh B, and KUFOS faculty Dr Ramees Roshan P M.