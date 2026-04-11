Reviving Kerala’s corals

Climate change and related environmental issues have been choking Kerala’s marine wealth, including the beautiful corals along the Kerala coast.

Today, many of these coral systems are on the brink of extinction. Taking note of the situation, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) has launched a project to conserve and restore corals.

Arun Aloysius, a scuba diving expert and research scholar at KUFOS, says coral organisms and coral reefs — often described as the ‘nurseries of the sea’ — play a foundational role in sustaining and enhancing marine biodiversity.

“Many of these coral systems are on the brink of extinction. If this trend continues, the few remaining coral communities along the Kerala coast could disappear entirely,” says the writer of ‘Pavizhappurttukal: Kadalile Mazhakkadukal’ (Coral Reefs: The Rainforests of the Sea). “This led to a holistic project to conserve these necessary and beautiful nurseries.”

Dr Shyla G, an assistant professor at KUFOS, explains that the project began with research on coral species collected from the biologically rich coastal waters of Vizhinjam.