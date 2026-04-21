Just Cool It!

Sambharam
Ingredients:-
Ginger: 2-inch piece
Green chilli: 2
Shallots: 4
Curd: 1 cup (250 ml)
Water: 3 cups (750 ml)
Salt: To taste
Curry leaves: 3 sprigs
METHOD:-
Roughly chop the ginger, green chillies, shallots, and curry leaves. Grind them in a blender with a little water coarsely. Add the curd, water and salt. Blend on low to medium speed for 10–15 seconds until smooth. Pour into a pitcher or glasses. You can also strain it if you prefer to drink it without the spice bits.
MUSK MELONADE
INGREDIENTS:-
Ripe muskmelon: 1 (peeled, seeded, and cubed)
Fresh lemon juice: 1
Granulated sugar: ¼ cup (adjust to taste)
Cold water: 1 cup
Salt: A pinch
Ice cubes (to serve)
Fresh mint leaves (Optional as garnish)
METHOD:-
Peel, deseed, and cut the muskmelon into small cubes. Add the cubes to a blender along with fresh lemon juice, sugar, a pinch of salt, and some cold water, then blend until smooth and well combined. If you prefer a smoother texture, strain the mixture to remove any pulp (optional).
Pour the blended mixture into a large pitcher, add the remaining cold water, and stir well, adjusting the sweetness if needed. Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes and garnish with fresh mint leaves if desired.
Tender coconut cooler
INGREDIENTS:-
Tender coconut: 1 (pulp & water)
Sabja seeds: 1 tsp
Lemon: 1/2
Salt: ¼ tsp
Optional
Green chillies: 1-2 slit
or
Sugar/honey: 2-3 tsp
METHOD:-
Soak the sabja seeds in water for 10–15 minutes until they swell and turn jelly-like. Meanwhile, open the tender coconut, collect the water, and chop the soft pulp into small pieces. In a large glass, combine the coconut water, pulp, lemon juice, salt (and sugar or honey if you prefer sweetness, or a slit green chilli for a kick). Stir well. Add the soaked sabja seeds, mix gently, then add plenty of ice cubes. Give it a final stir, pour into a tall glass, and serve chilled.
Watermelon cucumber smoothie
INGREDIENTS:-
Watermelon (chopped): 2 cups (500 ml)
Cucumber (peeled & chopped): 1 cup (250 ml)
Lemon juice: ¼ tsp
Sugar/honey: 3 tsp (or to taste)
METHOD:-
Peel the cucumber, remove any large seeds, and cut it into chunks. Deseed the watermelon if needed. Add the chopped watermelon and cucumber to a blender with lemon juice and sugar/honey. Blend on high for 30–60 seconds until completely smooth. Check the consistency and add a little water if it’s too thick. Pour into a glass and serve immediately. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve if you prefer a juice-like texture.
Traditional panakam
INGREDIENTS:-
Water: 1 cup
Jaggery: ¼ cup
Dry ginger powder: ½ tsp
Cardamom powder: 4 pods
Sugar: ½ tsp
Pepper powder: 2 pinches
Lemon juice: ½ tsp
Salt: A pinch
METHOD:-
Soak 1/4 cup jaggery in 1 cup water for 15–20 minutes to soften. Stir well until completely melted. Strain the liquid into a clean bowl. Crush 4 cardamom pods with 1/2 tsp sugar into a fine powder, then add this to the strained jaggery water along with 1/2 tsp dry ginger powder, 2 pinches of pepper powder, and a pinch of salt, mixing thoroughly so the spices blend evenly. Squeeze in 1/2 tsp lemon juice to balance the sweetness with a mild tang. Stir again, and let the drink rest for about 30 minutes. Serve either chilled or at room temperature.
Passion fruit lassi
INGREDIENTS:-
Passion fruit pulp: ½ cup
Milk: 1 cup
Curd: 1 cup
Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp
Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp
Vanilla essence: ½ tsp
Sugar: To taste
Salt: A pinch
Ice cubes: Optional
METHOD:-
Scoop out the passion fruit pulp. Add the pulp to a blender along with 1 cup of curd, 1 cup of milk, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, and vanilla essence. Add a pinch of salt to balance the tanginess, then add sugar to taste. If you prefer it chilled, add a handful of ice cubes, then blend everything on high until the mixture is smooth, creamy, and slightly frothy. Pour into tall glasses. Top with a spoonful of passion fruit pulp for garnish before serving.
Masala shikanji
INGREDIENTS:-
Lemon: 3
Sugar: 2 ½ tbsp
Salt: To taste
Black salt: ½ tsp
Coriander powder: 2 tsp
Black pepper powder: 2 tsp
Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp
Mint leaves: A handful
Chilled water/soda: To top up
Ice Cubes: A few (optional)
METHOD:-
In a large jug, combine the freshly squeezed juice of 3 lemons with sugar, salt, black salt, coriander powder, black pepper powder, and roasted cumin powder. Add a small splash of chilled water. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves and the spices are evenly blended. Lightly bruise a handful of mint leaves between palms to release their aroma. Add them to the mixture along with a few ice cubes to keep it chilled. Pour in chilled water or soda to fill the jug, stir gently to combine, and then serve.