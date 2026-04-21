Just Cool It!

Sambharam

Ingredients:-

Ginger: 2-inch piece

Green chilli: 2

Shallots: 4

Curd: 1 cup (250 ml)

Water: 3 cups (750 ml)

Salt: To taste

Curry leaves: 3 sprigs

METHOD:-

Roughly chop the ginger, green chillies, shallots, and curry leaves. Grind them in a blender with a little water coarsely. Add the curd, water and salt. Blend on low to medium speed for 10–15 seconds until smooth. Pour into a pitcher or glasses. You can also strain it if you prefer to drink it without the spice bits.

MUSK MELONADE

INGREDIENTS:-

Ripe muskmelon: 1 (peeled, seeded, and cubed)

Fresh lemon juice: 1

Granulated sugar: ¼ cup (adjust to taste)

Cold water: 1 cup

Salt: A pinch

Ice cubes (to serve)

Fresh mint leaves (Optional as garnish)

METHOD:-

Peel, deseed, and cut the muskmelon into small cubes. Add the cubes to a blender along with fresh lemon juice, sugar, a pinch of salt, and some cold water, then blend until smooth and well combined. If you prefer a smoother texture, strain the mixture to remove any pulp (optional).

Pour the blended mixture into a large pitcher, add the remaining cold water, and stir well, adjusting the sweetness if needed. Serve chilled by pouring over ice cubes and garnish with fresh mint leaves if desired.