‘Steeling’ a March: The Strength of the UPSC Dream

Every year, around May and June, one of India’s most closely watched examinations unfolds: the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. With a success rate of under 1 per cent, lakhs of aspirants pursue a single goal of entering bureaucracy.

Widely regarded as among the toughest exams in the world, it moves through three demanding stages — prelims, mains, and the interview. Each stage narrows the field and raises the stakes.

Some advance, most don’t. However, failure does not mean the end. It means starting over. Returning to the same syllabus, the same books, the same routine, with the belief that the next attempt might succeed. At times, that ‘next time’ feels distant. Yet, they persist.

The cycle rarely pauses. Even before one attempt concludes, coaching centres launch new batches as early as March — separate tracks for students and working professionals, along with prelims-focused courses, optional subject classes, and a steady stream of mock tests.

The ecosystem keeps expanding, much like the aspirant pool, cutting across disciplines and backgrounds.

On National Civil Services Day, which marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 1947 address describing civil servants as the “steel frame” of the nation, TNIE looks beyond those who make it. To those still in the grind, what drives them, and what it is like to remain within this cycle.

Why do aspirants continue despite immense pressure and daunting odds? For Harish A, who has attempted the exam four times, it comes down to persistence and a long-held ambition.

“Becoming an IPS officer has been my passion since childhood. I haven’t cleared it yet, but I don’t want the time and effort I have invested to go to waste. I have grown used to the demands of the exam, so giving up now doesn’t feel right,” he says.

He adds that many clear the exam in their fifth or even final attempt — reason enough for him to continue until his chances are exhausted.