‘Events like the Mumbai attacks were deeply triggering’ say metal band Vidyut

In a music landscape where trends shift quickly, endurance by itself is a form of rebellion. For over a decade, Chennai-based thrash-death metal band Vidyut has stayed committed to a sound that is as intense as it is unfiltered.

The band has built a reputation for high-voltage performances driven by blistering riffs and relentless energy. With Parashar Kashyap (from Assam) on drums, Arun Roy (Arunachal Pradesh) on guitar, Soumyajit Das (Arunachal Pradesh) on vocals, and Jeffrey Thompson (Kerala) on bass, Vidyut recently brought that force to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi as part of their ‘Tribal Sacrament’ metal music movement across Indian cities.

Here are excerpts from a chat with the band:

Vidyut has been in the metal scene since 2009. Looking back, what feels most different about being a metal band today?

Both phases have their own charm. When we started, there were no smartphones in the crowd. People were either fully present or they walked out if it wasn’t their thing. That connection felt direct and honest.

Today, technology has changed the game. We have better venues and sound systems, which really improves how metal is experienced live. Social media also helps our music reach people faster. The engagement is stronger now, and it builds a connection beyond performances.

Could you elaborate on the name ‘Vidyut’?

Well, it is inspired by the concept of ‘Vidyut Ratha’ in the Vedas. When we formed the band in our third year of engineering, our late drummer Bhaskaran wanted a Sanskrit name. We wanted to stay rooted even while playing a foreign genre.

Vidyut basically means electricity or lightning. That energy reflects in how we compose and perform — immediate, powerful, and straight to your face. Raw, with no filters.

Rejection of institutionalised norms and the idea of freedom seem to be your core concepts…

It started in our college days. We questioned authority and rejected anything that felt like unfair control. That phase helped us understand what felt right.

Learning about India’s freedom fighters also shaped us. Events like the 2008 Mumbai attacks were deeply triggering. That anger found its way into our music. Extreme metal became our outlet.