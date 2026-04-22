Trek a Break: Inside Kerala’s growing trekking culture

The call of the wild, that instinctive pull towards nature, is etched into every human being’s genes. Yet, as the hubbub of modern life grows louder, that call often fades into the background and is eventually forgotten.

However, in recent years, especially after the pandemic, people have begun to recognise the need to pause, unwind, and step away. To go out and explore. To reconnect with the raw, unspoiled side of nature in pursuit of both mental and physical well-being.

And, what better way than trekking?

As Shaji P Mathew, an experienced trekker and former member of Globetrekkers, puts it, the experience is therapy. “It’s a magical cure that forests provide to reduce mental stress,” he asserts.

“Trekking is a meditation — a forest meditation that involves silent, close interaction with nature. This is something humanity badly needs now.”

He highlights that trekking can organically turn common people, including children, into ‘environmentalists’. “A good, reinvigorating trek can be more effective than hours of scientific lectures on the importance of nature conservation,” he smiles.

Shaji points to how trekking is perceived across the world. In Japan, for instance, trekking gained prominence after the government formally introduced ‘Shinrin-yoku’, aka forest bathing.

“In the 1980s, due to rapid technological growth and urbanisation, stress-related illnesses were on the rise in Japan. Shinrin-yoku is a therapeutic practice of immersing oneself in nature to improve health and reduce stress,” he explains.

“In Canada, people are encouraged to go hiking or trekking with an emphasis on forest conservation. There is a strong focus on protecting vast forest areas while promoting responsible travel within them. In Finland, too, the government plays a significant role in public mental health by ensuring access to nature and preserving forest spaces. Trekking is possible in these places with great freedom.”