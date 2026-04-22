Trek a Break: Inside Kerala’s growing trekking culture

The call of the wild, that instinctive pull towards nature, is etched into every human being’s genes. Yet, as the hubbub of modern life grows louder, that call often fades into the background and is eventually forgotten.
However, in recent years, especially after the pandemic, people have begun to recognise the need to pause, unwind, and step away. To go out and explore. To reconnect with the raw, unspoiled side of nature in pursuit of both mental and physical well-being.
And, what better way than trekking?
As Shaji P Mathew, an experienced trekker and former member of Globetrekkers, puts it, the experience is therapy. “It’s a magical cure that forests provide to reduce mental stress,” he asserts.
“Trekking is a meditation — a forest meditation that involves silent, close interaction with nature. This is something humanity badly needs now.”
He highlights that trekking can organically turn common people, including children, into ‘environmentalists’. “A good, reinvigorating trek can be more effective than hours of scientific lectures on the importance of nature conservation,” he smiles.
Shaji points to how trekking is perceived across the world. In Japan, for instance, trekking gained prominence after the government formally introduced ‘Shinrin-yoku’, aka forest bathing.
“In the 1980s, due to rapid technological growth and urbanisation, stress-related illnesses were on the rise in Japan. Shinrin-yoku is a therapeutic practice of immersing oneself in nature to improve health and reduce stress,” he explains.
“In Canada, people are encouraged to go hiking or trekking with an emphasis on forest conservation. There is a strong focus on protecting vast forest areas while promoting responsible travel within them. In Finland, too, the government plays a significant role in public mental health by ensuring access to nature and preserving forest spaces. Trekking is possible in these places with great freedom.”
Everyone experiences the mountains and woods differently, and such experiences can make a big difference in a person’s life.
“Spending time in forests and natural spaces can lower blood pressure, ease anxiety, and provide mental refreshment,” says Dr V Sam Prasad of Globetrekkers.
He is happy that trekking is gradually becoming a popular trend in Kerala. He, however, has a word of caution. “Mistakes during a trek can be costly, like the recent incident at Tadiandamol in Karnataka,” he says.
“The first rule is simple: if there is a trail, never stray from it. Another important point is to never go alone. Always travel as part of a team, ideally led by someone familiar with the terrain.”
Dr Sam adds that participants should be equipped with proper trekking gear, including sturdy shoes, eco-friendly water bottles, snacks, and torches.
“Since most trails pass through forests, staying on the designated path is crucial. There may be wild animals or other unseen dangers,” he notes.
Bijinath R M of the Academy for Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (AMAS) echoes the importance of preparation and safety. “We ensure trekkers’ safety through proper planning. We carry walkie-talkies and fully charged mobile phones. There are pre-trek meetings where instructions are clearly communicated,” he says.
According to Bijinath, trekking in Kerala attracts a wide range of participants. “We have even had children join trekking trips. However, the dominant age group tends to be between 30 and 50,” he says.
Speaking of popular trekking destinations, Dr Sam highlights Agasthyarkoodam in Thiruvananthapuram district. “It is the longest trek in south India — about 48km — and takes three days to complete,” he says.
“There are also treks like Kathirmudi in the same region. In Idukki, there’s Meesapulimala. In Wayanad, Kattukunnu, Banasura Hills, and Cheengeri Hills are well-known. The forest department organises treks to many such locations across the state.”
Bijinath notes that group sizes can go up to 40, though 15 to 20 is considered ideal. “The guide-to-member ratio is typically one guide for every 10 participants in a group of 20. Interestingly, there is no strict age limit for trekking. We have had participants even in their 70s,” he says.
However, due to the physical demands, beginners are encouraged to start small. “We recommend pre-trek preparation such as walking 5km a day, step exercises, and light cardio,” Dr Sam explains.
“If someone is not ready, we advise them to try again later. The mountains will always be there.”
As for the best time to trek in Kerala, veteran opinions lean towards the monsoon. “That’s when forests are at their most vibrant. Waterbodies are replenished, and wildlife sightings are more likely,” Dr Sam says.
“However, it is also a risky period, as the terrain can be dangerous. So, one needs to be with a reliable group.”
But for rookies, as they say, any time is a good time to start. Are you game?
Safety First
Choose the right season after thorough research based on the location
Travel with reliable groups and accredited guides
Check permits and local regulations
Check the latest weather updates before starting
Inform someone outside your group about your itinerary
Start early in the day to avoid trekking in the dark
Maintain a steady pace — don’t rush
Take a 5-10 minute break every hour while trekking
Use footwear recommended for the terrain
Things to carry
Backpack
Rain cover
Hiking poles
Headlamp or flashlight (with extra batteries)
Sleeping gear
Lighter, fire starter, or waterproof matches
Small knife or multi-tool kit
Water
Compact food items like energy bars
Whistle