On a Moksha Trail

Her name, Mochita Prakrtithi, means the one whose inherent nature is to be free. And so far, her life has proved her name right.

But the discovery took place over the years. It was during her TV anchoring days for Amrita TV’s ‘Udayamritam’ that she came close to realising the essence of her name. The show ran for nearly 13 years, starting in 2004, giving her a distinct identity and something more.

Each of its episodes led her on journeys through her mind, urging her to break the fetters that bound her to the mundane and move beyond to the realm of her true purpose. Such soul-searching paid off as ‘Moskha’—the group that she now manages, helps people on spiritual sojourns.

“I was a student of Women’s College, active in SFI. Journalism was my passion, and I enrolled in a course. My stint with TV journalism began shortly after,” she recalls.

The show kept her bound to a routine—interviews with eminent persons, daily news, etc. “My work required me to move through roads less travelled, unlike the morning shows that were studio-bound and bleak; this was about nature, shrines, and monuments of spiritual legacy. It infused people with positivity to start their day,” she notes.

She worked with her husband Reji Syne who was the brains behind the show. “We had to travel across India, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, based on a theme ‘Indus Valley Civilisation and Nature’. At first, I was involved in just its scripting, but later started anchoring it too.”