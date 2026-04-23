Quick-fix weight loss finds takers in Kerala amid rising obesity

From time immemorial, humankind has always looked for simpler ways to get things done. As technology advanced, the internet collapsed distances, search engines made information instantly accessible, and now AI is beginning to compress even thinking and decision-making into something almost effortless.
Weight loss, too, is starting to look very different from what people were once used to. For years, it meant sticking to strict diets and showing up at the gym day after day, with results taking months, sometimes longer.
That pace is changing. Drugs like liraglutide, followed by Ozempic and Wegovy, promised quicker results.
Now, Mounjaro — a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and increasingly for weight loss — has climbed to become one of India’s top-selling medicines by value.
Notably, this comes at a time when obesity is rising. Nearly one in four Indian adults is overweight or obese, according to the recent National Family Health Survey.
And the numbers don’t look healthy for Kerala, which tops among Indian states in abdominal obesity and ranks second in overall obesity (see box).
Coming back to Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the drug received its first international approval in 2022 for blood sugar control. Subsequent studies showed significant weight-loss effects, leading to its expanded use in obesity management.
In India, it was launched in March 2025 after approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), entering the market in a prefilled ‘KwikPen’ format designed for easier use. The monthly cost ranges from about `13,000 to `27,500, depending on the dosage.
“These drugs are used to treat both diabetes and obesity, and in diabetes management, they also offer cardiovascular benefits,” explains endocrinologist Dr Jinson Paul.
“Semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are GLP-1 receptor agonists, while Mounjaro works by mimicking two hormones — GLP-1 and GIP — that regulate blood sugar and appetite. It slows gastric emptying and increases insulin secretion. This is broadly known as incretin-based therapy.”
Clinical studies have also shown that Mounjaro can lead to weight loss of up to 15–20 per cent over several months. Two days ago, Indian drug regulators seized over 260 suspected counterfeit pens of Mounjaro, highlighting the growing demand for the drug in the country.
Some wellness clinics are also reportedly offering “Mounjaro packages” as part of pre-wedding prepping. Reports suggest that over 20 per cent of weight-loss injection queries now come from brides-to-be. And, according to industry estimates, the ‘weightloss’ market could be worth `8,000 crore by 2030.
“Not everyone has the time or consistency to stick to strict routines for months. If something can help you get there faster and feel better about yourself, why not?” asks Meenakshi S, a research scholar.
“I have tried everything — gym, swimming, keto, low-carb, calorie-deficit plans, intermittent fasting — and still saw little to no results. If something works without all that struggle, I would definitely choose it, as long as I can afford it.”
But, there is a flipside. “People are now randomly coming in asking for this injection,” says Rajiv Ambat, lifestyle coach and founder of SOLVEMyHealth.
“Not many understand how it works. The drug doesn’t directly burn fat; it changes how the body handles hunger and food. Patients feel full for longer, eat less, and that naturally leads to weight loss. This is not something to take casually.”
Rajiv, who is a nutritionist as well, stresses that such drugs need to be prescribed by an endocrinologist after proper screening and based on guidelines — “typically for those with a BMI over 30, or over 27 with related conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, or osteoarthritis”.
“We have seen clear benefits in the right cases. One of our patients weighed around 148 kg and needed hip surgery. After starting treatment, along with proper diet and exercise, he lost nearly 40kg, which significantly improved his quality of life,” he adds.
“At the same time, we also see people who are only slightly overweight asking for it as a quick-fix before events like weddings. This is where we have to be careful. When such demand surges, more counterfeits and fake therapies will be pushed.”
Dr Jinson concurs. “Thanks to social media, patients are now more aware of these treatments, and more people are coming in asking if they are available. Most expect quick results,” he explains.
“This is a weekly injection, usually prescribed for at least three to six months. It is not an over-the-counter medicine. Patients need to follow up with a doctor every three to four weeks, with regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, weight, and any possible complications. Lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, are also essential to get the right benefit.”
Experts also say that appetite drops significantly while on these medications — often to the point where people do not feel like eating at all. “This can lead to muscle loss if protein intake is not maintained. In some cases, 20–30 per cent of the weight lost could be muscle. For instance, in the case of a 10kg weight loss, nearly 3kg may be muscle,” says Dr Jinson.
To prevent this, maintaining adequate protein intake is important, along with regular exercise, including cardio five days a week and strength training three to four days a week.
“Drugs like Mounjaro should not be seen as a shortcut,” Dr Jinson stresses. “More awareness and enhanced regulatory measures are needed to prevent people from falling into counterfeit traps.”
The ‘big’ picture
At least 58.2 per cent of the population in Kerala shows signs of abdominal obesity, according to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Punjab follows at 57.2 per cent, with Haryana close behind at 56.9 per cent.In overall obesity, Kerala reported 43.6 per cent, second highest after Puducherry at 45.9 per cent. In comparison, the national averages stand at 39.5 per cent for abdominal obesity and 28.6 per cent for overall obesity.
‘SHot’-cut debate
There is also concern that such treatments are being normalised, not just in access but in aspiration and pricing. As more of these options are marketed as quick fixes, appearance and health are increasingly treated as things that can be optimised on demand. Critics say this shows a growing tendency to monetise insecurities. In the process, ideas of beauty are increasingly shaped into standardised outcomes that are easier to package and sell than to question.
Common side effects of weight-loss shots
Nausea
Diarrhoea
Vomiting
Constipation
Abdominal pain
Reduced appetite
Other reported effects
Tiredness
Feeling cold
Hair loss
Dry mouth