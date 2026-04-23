Quick-fix weight loss finds takers in Kerala amid rising obesity

From time immemorial, humankind has always looked for simpler ways to get things done. As technology advanced, the internet collapsed distances, search engines made information instantly accessible, and now AI is beginning to compress even thinking and decision-making into something almost effortless.

Weight loss, too, is starting to look very different from what people were once used to. For years, it meant sticking to strict diets and showing up at the gym day after day, with results taking months, sometimes longer.

That pace is changing. Drugs like liraglutide, followed by Ozempic and Wegovy, promised quicker results.

Now, Mounjaro — a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and increasingly for weight loss — has climbed to become one of India’s top-selling medicines by value.

Notably, this comes at a time when obesity is rising. Nearly one in four Indian adults is overweight or obese, according to the recent National Family Health Survey.

And the numbers don’t look healthy for Kerala, which tops among Indian states in abdominal obesity and ranks second in overall obesity (see box).

Coming back to Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the drug received its first international approval in 2022 for blood sugar control. Subsequent studies showed significant weight-loss effects, leading to its expanded use in obesity management.

In India, it was launched in March 2025 after approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), entering the market in a prefilled ‘KwikPen’ format designed for easier use. The monthly cost ranges from about `13,000 to `27,500, depending on the dosage.

“These drugs are used to treat both diabetes and obesity, and in diabetes management, they also offer cardiovascular benefits,” explains endocrinologist Dr Jinson Paul.

“Semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are GLP-1 receptor agonists, while Mounjaro works by mimicking two hormones — GLP-1 and GIP — that regulate blood sugar and appetite. It slows gastric emptying and increases insulin secretion. This is broadly known as incretin-based therapy.”