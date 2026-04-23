When jilt led to ‘adventure bike’ jolt

At times, close friendships can turn into bitter rivalries, and unless resolved with maturity, such conflicts can linger for years. The same holds true for relationships — where those who once promised to stay together may part ways, sometimes leading to actions that hurt one another.

In one such incident, a youth named Jins (21) from Cheruthoni in Idukki was allegedly attacked and stabbed by his former girlfriend and her associates.

The accused include Anu (22) from Palakkad, along with her friends Athul Kumar S (24) of Komalapuram in Alappuzha, Abhijith (25) of Mavelikkara, and Yadhu Krishnan (24) of Chokli in Kannur.

The incident occurred around 6am on April 14. Jins was preparing to leave for morning mass at a nearby church in Cheruthoni when he received a call from Anu. She allegedly told him she was in town and urgently wanted to meet.

Jins reached the location within minutes. There, he noticed a taxi parked nearby. Instead of a private meeting, three men stepped out of the car along with Anu and approached him. What began as a conversation soon escalated into a heated argument.

During the scuffle, Athul allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Jins on his left shoulder. Soon after, Abhijith and Yadhu allegedly fled on Jins’s motorcycle. Athul and Anu followed them in the car.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, use of obscene words in public, wrongful restraint, and robbery, says a police officer.