A planet in peril, and the warriors fighting back

A picture speaks a thousand words. After the famous Earthrise photograph taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, Artemis II on April 6 has taken another picture of the planet from space. The difference between the pictures says it all.

Fifty-eight years and several climate and environmental accords later, Earth is a bleaker picture of what was then a bright blue diamond among all of space’s magnificence.

There are many hearts that ache at the changes on Earth caused by human activities that have also led to its warming, shown best in the picture of the Antarctic Peninsula that now has 28,000 sq.km less of ice shelf than in the 1968 picture.

Some of these Earth-loving hearts have been trying in their own way to stand up for the planet, and heal it to health in the ways they can. Here are some examples:

Rowing for the river

On a quiet stretch of the Edayakunnam river, an unusual ‘watercraft’ cuts through water that’s often choked with plastic junk. A small boat made of discarded bottles.

At its helm is 64-year-old Sumathi Kumaran, who rows, pauses, and diligently gathers the waste ruining the once-pristine waterbody. Her effort serves as a reminder that even the smallest acts, repeated with resolve, can set off ripples of change.

A member of the Haritha Karma Sena, clearing waste is not new to her. She has been doing it for years. In fact, even before the Haritha Karma Sena was formally launched as part of the state’s waste management system under local self-governments.

Her day begins with a handcart. She goes from house to house collecting plastic waste. “I earn around Rs 50 per household, sometimes a little more,” she says.

She segregates the waste into reusable and non-reusable plastic, helps transport it, and checks its weight before it is sent away.

The idea of the boat came during a Clean Kerala Company’s Republic Day competition in 2024. Participants were asked to create something using discarded materials.

Sumathi had long been interested in such work. “I had earlier made decorative items like flowers and butterflies from discarded plastic and X-ray films,” she smiles.

Thus, she took up the challenge. “My first attempt to build a boat failed. Made with mineral water bottles, it collapsed under my weight,” she says.

She tried again using sturdier bottles, including discarded glass ones.

“About 100 bottles were arranged in three layers, secured with cello tape and supported with thermocol,” says Sumathi.

The total cost, she recalls, was about Rs 80. “I won the third prize — Rs 1,001,” she proudly says.

On January 26, 2024, she made her first outing on the boat. “That’s when it struck me how polluted the river was,” says Sumathi. “The water used to be so clear in my childhood.”

Since then, river-cleaning has become part of her daily work. She rows through the water, collecting plastic waste.

The scrap she collects is sold. “But I donate the money to charity. I already get paid for my work. This is my service to Mother Nature,” says Sumathi.

A single parent, Sumathi says she raised her children through years of hardship. “I used to toil to earn Rs 25 a day as a construction helper. Today, I get up to Rs 25,000 a month, depending on the workload,” she says.

Despite health issues like bone thinning, her boat mission will continue like a daily ritual. What drives her is simple: the hope that her actions will make others think twice before polluting her beloved river.