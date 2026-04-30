A Muslim girl who fell in love with Mohiniyattam and Krishna

School ends at 4pm. Her mother is already outside, waiting near the madrassa.

Jamsheena Jamal steps out in her purdah and heads straight to dance class. She walks in as she is, keeps her things aside, slips off the purdah. Already in her dance class uniform, she joins the training session.

This is how Jamsheena remembers her entry into the world of classical dance as a child.

She began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of three under Kalamandalam Geetha. By Class 7, she moved to Mohiniyattam. She grew passionate, and gradually made it her own.

Today, she is in her final year of MA in Mohiniyattam at RLV Government College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, where she had earlier completed her degree as a rank holder in 2022.

At home, she recalls, art was always around her. Her father T A Jamal, a theatre artist, noticed early how his little daughter responded to rhythm, how her feet moved along with songs.

Her mother Sheeba Jamal also had learned Bharatanatyam in her childhood. Together, they supported Jamsheen throughout her journey.

“I was fortunate that my family and my surroundings never questioned my choices. There was no moment where I had to explain or justify what I was doing,” says Jamsheena.