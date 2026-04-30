How about a boredom challenge?

Bill Watterson, the creator of ‘Calvin and Hobbes’, once said: “Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.”

It sounds simple, easy. But really, think about it, when was the last time any of us actually allowed ourselves to do something completely pointless? Just ‘chumma’ sit, you know.

Somewhere between tight schedules and endless scrolling, ‘doing nothing’ has become harder than it should be. Screens, chores, and a never-ending list of tasks have taken over our lives, leaving little room for boredom.

And yet, the familiar “Mom, I am bored” or even the resigned “this work is so boring” continues to surface. Boredom, of course, is still around. We just don’t seem to know what to do with it anymore.

The case for boredom

Psychologist Seema Lal believes we may have been looking at it all wrong. “If necessity is the mother of invention, boredom is the father,” she says.

‘Idle mind is a devil’s workshop’ is the motto taught early on, and seeing idleness with suspicion becomes second nature. But Seema suggests reframing it as a ‘divine workshop’.

“When idle, our minds become a wide-open space for ideas, innovations, and pushing our beautiful, dynamic brains to see what they can create,” she adds.

Over the years, researchers have described boredom as a signal that your brain wants something meaningful. It’s a pattern many will recognise from the pandemic years.

While some people were forced to learn new skills out of necessity, many discovered their creative sides simply out of boredom. Remember Dalgona coffee, baking, and the flood of new content creators?

“Almost overnight, people turned into ‘MasterChefs’, amateur influencers, and learned new skills in a jiffy,” she smiles. With routines disrupted, people turned inward and started experimenting and ended up surprising themselves.