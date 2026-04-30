When memory solved the crime

In the 1980s, when Wayanad’s hills thrived on the spice trade, pepper and cardamom were more than crops. They were currency. Long before CCTV cameras and digital trails, policing here relied on instinct, legwork, and the sharpness of human memory.

A retired police officer, who began his career as a sub-inspector in Sultan Bathery, still remembers one case that captured the spirit of that era.

“It was one of my first major cases,” he recalled. “A wealthy farmer reported that 10 sacks of pepper and five sacks of cardamom had disappeared overnight from his godown. Each sack weighed about 50kg. That was a fortune.”

The pressure was immediate. In those days, missing spices meant serious money and influential voices. Senior officers wanted answers quickly.

“We reached the spot by around 11.30 am,” he said. The godown stood slightly away from town, ringed by arecanut trees. At first glance, nothing seemed amiss. But the lock told a different story. It was intact, with no sign of a break-in.

“That’s when we knew, the culprit wasn’t an outsider. It was someone who knew the place.”

Inside, the pattern was even clearer. Rice sacks, coir bundles, and other goods lay untouched. They took only pepper and cardamom. “Whoever did this came with a plan. They knew exactly what they wanted.”