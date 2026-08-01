Avo-can-do!

Once a fruit found in the ancient civilisations of Central America, avocado has travelled through distance and time to become one of the world’s most sought-after superfoods. Native to southern Mexico, the creamy green fruit has been cultivated for nearly 10,000 years. The Aztecs called it ‘ahuacatl’, which became ‘aguacate’ in Spanish and eventually evolved into ‘avocado’ in English.
For centuries, avocados remained a regional delicacy, largely because the fruit bruised easily and had a short shelf life—making it difficult to transport. It was only in the early 20th century, with the cultivation of the hardy Hass variety and improvements in transport and refrigeration, that avocados began reaching markets across the globe. Today, they are grown in countries ranging from Mexico and Peru to Kenya, South Africa and India.
Their rise in popularity has also been due to changing eating habits, not just better storage methods. As people became more conscious of healthy eating, avocados gained fame for their healthy unsaturated fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Cafés boosted demand by adding them to ‘must-try’ salads, sandwiches and smoothie bowls, while social media turned the humble avocado toast into a global food trend.
Rich, versatile and easy to cook, they work well in savoury and sweet recipes. From the classic Mexican guacamole to creamy pasta sauces, the fruit has much to offer. Let’s take a look at some recipes that you can easily try at home.
Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Ingredients
Ripe avocados: 2
Cocoa powder: ¼ cup
Maple syrup or honey: 2 tbsp
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Milk: 2–3 tbsp (if required)
A pinch of salt
Method
Scoop the avocado flesh into a blender. Add the cocoa powder, maple syrup (or honey), vanilla extract and salt. Blend until completely smooth and creamy, adding a little milk if needed to reach the desired consistency. Taste and adjust the sweetness if required. Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least an hour. Garnish with chocolate shavings, berries or chopped nuts before serving.
Classic Guacamole
Ingredients
Ripe avocados: 2
Onion: 1 (small, finely chopped)
Tomato: 1 (diced)
Green chilli: 1 (finely chopped)
Lime juice: 1 tbsp
Chopped coriander: 2 tbsp
Salt: to taste
Method
Cut the avocados in half, remove the stones and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Mash lightly with a fork, keeping a slightly chunky texture. Add the onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander, then season with salt and lime juice. Mix gently until everything is well combined. Serve immediately with tortilla chips, tacos or as a spread for sandwiches and wraps.
Creamy Avocado Pasta
Ingredients
Cooked pasta: 250 g
Ripe avocados: 2
Garlic cloves: 2
Basil leaves: ¼ cup
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Grated Parmesan: ¼ cup
Salt and pepper: to taste
Method
Cook the pasta according to the package instructions and reserve a little pasta water before draining. Meanwhile, blend the avocado, garlic, basil, lemon juice, olive oil and Parmesan into a smooth, creamy sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Toss the warm pasta with the avocado sauce, adding a splash of the reserved pasta water if needed to loosen the mixture. Serve immediately with extra Parmesan and freshly ground black pepper.
Avocado Smoothie
Ingredients
Ripe avocado: 1
Banana: 1
Chilled milk: 1 cup
Honey: 1 tbsp
Ice cubes: a few
Method
Peel the banana and scoop the avocado flesh into a blender. Add the chilled milk, honey and ice cubes. Blend until smooth and creamy. If you prefer a thinner smoothie, add a little more milk and blend again. Pour into glasses and serve immediately. Top with chia seeds or chopped nuts, if desired.
Avocado Hummus
Ingredients
Ripe avocado: 1
Cooked chickpeas: 1 cup
Tahini: 2 tbsp
Garlic clove: 1
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Ground cumin: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Method
Add the chickpeas, avocado, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin and salt to a food processor. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. If the hummus is too thick, add a tablespoon or two of water and blend again. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with paprika or chopped parsley. Serve with pita bread, crackers or fresh vegetable sticks.
California Sushi Rolls
Ingredients
Sushi rice, cooked: 2 cups
Nori sheets: 4
Ripe avocado: 1 (sliced)
Cucumber: 1 (cut into strips)
Crab sticks or cooked prawns: 100 g
Sesame seeds: 1 tbsp
Soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi: for serving
Method
Place a sheet of nori on a bamboo sushi mat and spread an even layer of cooked sushi rice over it, leaving a small border at the top. Arrange the avocado slices, cucumber strips and crab sticks in a line across the centre. Roll the sushi tightly using the mat, sealing the edge with a little water. Let the roll rest for a minute before slicing it into bite-sized pieces with a sharp, damp knife. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
Avocado Toast
Ingredients
Any bread: 2 slices
Ripe avocado: 1
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Olive oil: 1 tsp
Chilli flakes: ½ tsp
Salt and freshly ground black pepper: to taste
Crumbled feta (optional): 2 tbsp
Microgreens or fresh coriander (optional): for garnish
Method
Toast the bread until crisp and golden. Scoop the avocado into a bowl and mash it with a fork. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and mix until creamy but still slightly chunky. Spread the avocado generously over the toasted bread. Sprinkle with chilli flakes and top with crumbled feta, if using. Garnish with microgreens or fresh coriander and serve immediately. For a more filling meal, top the toast with a poached or fried egg.
What's in an avocado?
Nutritional value (per 100g of avocado flesh)
Calories: 160 kcal
Healthy fats: 15 g
Carbohydrates: 8.5 g
Dietary fibre: 6.7 g
Protein: 2 g
Potassium: 485 mg
Vitamin K: 21 micro g
Folate (Vitamin B9): 81 micro g
Vitamin E: 2.1 mg
Vitamin C: 10 mg
Magnesium: 29 mg
Why is it good for you?
Heart-healthy: Rich in monounsaturated fats that support cardiovascular health.
High in fibre: Promotes healthy digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.
Potassium-rich: Helps regulate blood pressure and supports muscle and nerve function.
Packed with antioxidants: Contains vitamins C and E, which help protect cells from damage.
Supports eye health: Naturally contains lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants linked to healthy vision.
Aids nutrient absorption: The healthy fats help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E and K from other foods.
Naturally low in sugar: Unlike many fruits, avocados contain very little sugar, making them a popular choice for balanced diets.