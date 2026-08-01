Avo-can-do!

Once a fruit found in the ancient civilisations of Central America, avocado has travelled through distance and time to become one of the world’s most sought-after superfoods. Native to southern Mexico, the creamy green fruit has been cultivated for nearly 10,000 years. The Aztecs called it ‘ahuacatl’, which became ‘aguacate’ in Spanish and eventually evolved into ‘avocado’ in English.

For centuries, avocados remained a regional delicacy, largely because the fruit bruised easily and had a short shelf life—making it difficult to transport. It was only in the early 20th century, with the cultivation of the hardy Hass variety and improvements in transport and refrigeration, that avocados began reaching markets across the globe. Today, they are grown in countries ranging from Mexico and Peru to Kenya, South Africa and India.

Their rise in popularity has also been due to changing eating habits, not just better storage methods. As people became more conscious of healthy eating, avocados gained fame for their healthy unsaturated fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Cafés boosted demand by adding them to ‘must-try’ salads, sandwiches and smoothie bowls, while social media turned the humble avocado toast into a global food trend.

Rich, versatile and easy to cook, they work well in savoury and sweet recipes. From the classic Mexican guacamole to creamy pasta sauces, the fruit has much to offer. Let’s take a look at some recipes that you can easily try at home.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

Ripe avocados: 2

Cocoa powder: ¼ cup

Maple syrup or honey: 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Milk: 2–3 tbsp (if required)

A pinch of salt

Method

Scoop the avocado flesh into a blender. Add the cocoa powder, maple syrup (or honey), vanilla extract and salt. Blend until completely smooth and creamy, adding a little milk if needed to reach the desired consistency. Taste and adjust the sweetness if required. Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least an hour. Garnish with chocolate shavings, berries or chopped nuts before serving.