Ghibli-gigily@40

Frames that turn reality into whimsy, characters that fly across the sky, so detailed and filled with warmth and colour that they perfectly blend reality with imagination...

It has been 40 years since Studio Ghibli magic graced the silver screen for the first time.

On August 2, 1986, the wonders of this Japanese animation studio first hit theatres with their film ‘Castle in the Sky’. Directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki, etched a new chapter in the history of anime, or perhaps art as a whole.

Set up in 1985, the anime revolution of Miyazaki and Co. began with the story of two orphaned teenagers in search of the flying city of Laputa. Drawing from Jonathan Swift’s ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ and the quest literature of Jules Verne and R L Stevenson, the film was not a commercial success upon its release.

The turning point for the filmmakers came in 1988, when they released two of their most revered films, ‘Grave of the Fireflies’ and ‘My Neighbour Totoro’. The former told a heartbreaking story of grief against the backdrop of World War II. And ‘Totoro’, the studio’s most beloved film, eternalised a large and gentle forest spirit. Fans received both films with open arms.

Then came ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’, giving voice to the worries of young girls leaving home for new towns.

That is the magic of Ghibli. Through picturesque frames and colourful art, they weave tales of ordinary people and their lives. Joe Hisaishi’s baroque and jazz styles music complements the charm of Ghibiliverse.