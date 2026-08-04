Artmilap: A one-stop digital stage for performing artists

For years, Indian performing artists relied on personal contacts, word-of-mouth recommendations and, in recent times, social media accounts to showcase their work and secure a living.

While these tools are helpful, they fail to sustain an artist’s life and profession. Artmilap, a new culture-tech startup, hopes to change that by creating a single ecosystem where artists can build careers beyond the stage.

For Anoop Kunhiraman, the journey to build a startup began right at home. Born into a family synonymous with Kerala’s percussion tradition, he grew up watching his father, Vadyapraveen Cheruthazham Kunhiraman Marar, and his paternal uncle, Padma Shri Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar, devote their lives to the arts. He learnt Chenda and Kathakali himself, but alongside the applause and accolades, he also witnessed a harsher reality.

“Recognition and awards alone don’t help an artist build a livelihood. I’ve seen artists earn only during the two or three months of the performance season. For the rest of the year, many take up random jobs because they have no other source of income. That always stayed with me.”

After spending nearly a decade in the corporate sector, Anoop decided to return to his roots. His original idea was to expand his family’s cultural trust, but that led him to something much bigger.

“There are almost no platforms that help an artist build a verified professional portfolio and take that forward into collaborations or consistent revenue,” he says. “We are trying to build a one-stop solution where artists can connect with every stakeholder under one roof.”

That idea has taken shape as Artmilap. The platform hopes to bring together artists, learners, patrons, organisers, institutions and corporates within a single digital space. The goal is simple: help artists showcase their work, teach, collaborate, earn and build sustainable careers.

The first phase of the platform, scheduled to launch in October, focuses on something Anoop believes many artists overlook — a professional identity.

“People think a portfolio is a small thing, but it plays a huge role. But for an artist, a CV is very limiting, because an artist’s journey never stops. With Artmilap, every performance, award or achievement can be updated, making it a living portfolio instead of a static document,” he says.

He adds that artists will be able to upload photographs, videos and audio samples, showcase their skills, connect all their social media platforms and create a profile that can be shared with patrons. The platform will also offer dashboards to manage events, students, payments and workshops, reducing the need to juggle multiple applications.