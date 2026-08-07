Finding the extraordinary

A poet has an extraordinary eye for the ordinary. In ‘Preface to Lyrical Ballads’, Wordsworth says, “The principal object, then, proposed in these poems was to choose incidents and situations from common life, and to relate or describe them, throughout, as far as was possible in a selection of language really used by men, and, at the same time, to throw over them a certain colouring of imagination, whereby ordinary things should be presented to the mind in an unusual aspect”.

Anita Thampi’s poem ‘Muttamadikkumbol’ translated by J Devika as ‘Sweeping the Front Yard’, offers a graphic vision of such a common sight.

‘The back aches

as the broom sweeps

into memory,

mud sprouts

on the front yard

of the house …’

The house is personified as one ‘in slumber/ eyes deep shut/ at dawn’. A contrast is offered, between the sweeper, who sweeps the courtyard in spite of an aching back and the other one who slumbers at dawn.