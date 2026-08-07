Heritage on your sleeves

Every year when National Handloom Day comes calling on August 7, conversations naturally turn to preserving India’s handwoven textiles. However, a growing number of designers are already showing handloom techniques can be preserved by reimagining them.

Once associated with festive wear and heirloom saris, these fabrics are finding their way into everyday dresses, shirts, co-ord sets and more.

For designer Diya John, founder of Salt Studio, her journey with handloom began only after she started her fashion label.

“In college, I was more interested in designs and prints than the fabric. After I started wearing handloom, I realised how beautiful and practical these textiles are. They’re breathable, comfortable and perfect for our weather,” she says.

Curiosity soon led her to the weaving communities. Visits to Chendamangalam, Balaramapuram, and later Fulia in West Bengal, introduced her to the diversity of India’s handloom traditions.

“From the amount of time that goes into weaving to the physical strength and dedication of elderly artisans... There was so much to learn,” she says. Those visits soon became collaborations.

At Chendamangalam, Diya worked with weavers to experiment with the tick weft technique. This method involves weaving threads of two contrasting hues together, creating a subtle pattern on the fabric. It was rewarding and challenging.

“Convincing weavers to try something new wasn’t easy.”

The collaborations eventually resulted in some of Salt Studio’s most distinctive pieces. A kasavu corset dress using the tick weft technique became one of her favourite creations, while a series of checked Chendamangalam saris, inspired by the vibrant costumes of Chavittunadakam, featured in the brand’s 2026 summer collection.