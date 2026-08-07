‘Unsolved’ case of a ring that went missing at a brothel'

Not all crimes get a closure through evidence and conviction. Some cases, though not cracked, stay with police officers because of the circumstances and people involved in them.

Several years ago, after being transferred from Malappuram, a police officer joined on duty in Chengannur. Initially assigned station security charge, he later took on driving duties for the station’s Mahindra jeep, bearing registration number KL 01 AG 138.

Colleagues fondly called it “138”, and the officer developed an unusual attachment to it, often washing it himself and spending long hours behind its wheel.

His neat handwriting eventually earned him a place in the circle inspector’s office, where he assisted the station writer in maintaining FIRs and crime records. Routine work replaced field duties.

One afternoon, however, while driving ‘Jeep 138’ to a nearby restaurant to collect a food parcel, the officer made a “split-second mistake”. He turned right into the eatery’s entrance without using the indicator.

A motorcycle approaching from behind rammed into the rear bumper of the police jeep. The pillion rider, a young woman, was thrown onto the road.

Realising the accident was the result of his own lapse, the officer immediately rushed the injured woman to Pushpagiri Hospital in Tiruvalla in the same police jeep.

“During the journey, we spoke. She worked as a beautician, and appeared to be barely out of her teens,” recalls Sub-Inspector Thulasidas, who is currently serving in Pathanamthitta district.

“A case was registered against me. It helped her claim compensation. After paying the prescribed fine, the incident faded into memory, and we never met again.”

Nearly five years later, Thulasidas was still attached to the circle inspector’s office. “One day, the station writer received an unofficial complaint involving a missing gemstone-studded gold ring,” he recalls.

“An excise officer, who was nearing retirement age, had allegedly lost the ring after visiting a house that served as a brothel. He didn’t want to expose himself, so sent an intermediary to pursue the matter.”